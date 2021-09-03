Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

MDLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 31,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,169. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

