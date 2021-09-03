MeaTech 3D Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:MITC)

MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. MeaTech 3D had issued 2,427,185 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MeaTech 3D stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.