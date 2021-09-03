mdf commerce inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for mdf commerce in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDF. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MDF opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$218.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

