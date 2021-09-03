McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

