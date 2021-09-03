McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $238.82. 1,339,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

