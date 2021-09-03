McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.