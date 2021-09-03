McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. 2,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.