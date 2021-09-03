MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $54.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

