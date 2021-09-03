Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. 2,253,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

