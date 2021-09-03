Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,654. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

