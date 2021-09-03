MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 4,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,592. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

