Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $416.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $338.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.