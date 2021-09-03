Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $820.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 307850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 740.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 717.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

