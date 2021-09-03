Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.06

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 21490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

MAKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.