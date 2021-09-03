Markel Corp Purchases New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $232.33. 13,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

