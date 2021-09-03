Markel Corp Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 655,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

