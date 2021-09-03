Markel Corp Has $60.36 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.44% of Whirlpool worth $60,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,640. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

