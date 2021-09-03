Markel Corp Has $224.01 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.8% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.80. 544,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

