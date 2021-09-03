Mark A. Ledoux Sells 2,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 307,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

