Mark A. Ledoux Sells 2,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
