Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,435. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

