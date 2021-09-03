MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 2,425.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.