Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 29,035 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 22,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.