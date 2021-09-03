Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.81. 25,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.