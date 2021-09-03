Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.60. 101,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,718. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

