Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 1,405,676 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

