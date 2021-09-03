Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 8,836 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 589.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $154.55 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

