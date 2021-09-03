Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.80 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

