Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

