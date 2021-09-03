Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMLFU. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in CM Life Sciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in CM Life Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 656,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CM Life Sciences by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMLFU stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

