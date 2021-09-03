Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 83.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

