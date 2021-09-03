Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 493,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

