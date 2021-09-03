MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $1,251,599.36 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

