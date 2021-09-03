MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $1,251,599.36 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
