LSV Asset Management Invests $991,000 in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

IMOS opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

