LSV Asset Management Invests $924,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

