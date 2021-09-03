LSV Asset Management Has $707,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $38,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

