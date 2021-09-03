LSV Asset Management Has $345,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

