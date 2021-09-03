LSV Asset Management Buys 8,750 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $169.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

