LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.