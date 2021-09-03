LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LSB Industries stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.50.

LSB Industries’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $20,876,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LSB Industries by 108.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 236,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 595.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

