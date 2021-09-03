Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,786 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

