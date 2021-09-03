Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 27,529 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

