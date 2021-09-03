Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.00. 893,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $370.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.