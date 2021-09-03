LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,524.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00369992 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001473 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.02 or 0.01229804 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

