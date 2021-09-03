Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 457,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,327 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $21.94.
LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
