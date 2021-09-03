Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 457,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,327 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $21.94.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

