Lisk Machine Learning Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00132482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.78 or 0.07733105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,723.24 or 1.00171034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.00816675 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

