Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.43. 1,150,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

