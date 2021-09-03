Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

