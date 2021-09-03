Libertas Partners Boosts Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Price Target to GBX 1,025

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price target lifted by Libertas Partners from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 967 ($12.63) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 987 ($12.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 900.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.