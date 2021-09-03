LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.06. LG Display shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3,826 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LG Display by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 33.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

