LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.06. LG Display shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3,826 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
