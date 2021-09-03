Lethean Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,694.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Lethean has a total market cap of $806,502.77 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,243.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.86 or 0.07825645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.25 or 0.00422435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.89 or 0.01424840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00139823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.29 or 0.00609619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.72 or 0.00612459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00349942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005907 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

